Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFBK. Zacks Investment Research cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NFBK opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $48,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,212,000 after purchasing an additional 342,990 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 348.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 235,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 183,183 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 853.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 165,430 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter valued at approximately $999,000. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

