Northland Securities Boosts PROS (NYSE:PRO) Price Target to $61.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PROS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.50.

NYSE:PRO opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.35. PROS has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $68.81.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.01 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. PROS’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John C. P. Allessio sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $90,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $266,401.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,144,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in PROS by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in PROS by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PROS by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

