Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) CEO Sells $2,265,143.84 in Stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $59.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 million. The company’s revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 29.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 461.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.30.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

