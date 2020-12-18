Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) (LON:NOG) Shares Gap Down to $9.80

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) (LON:NOG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $8.21. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 103,533 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.57. The company has a market capitalization of £16.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

