Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOVA MEASURING develops, produces and markets monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company has pioneered the Integrated Metrology concept and is now expanding its activities by developing Integrated Monitoring and Process Control systems for CMP, CVD, Photolithography and Etch manufacturing processes. The company’s systems for CMP process control, delivering systems for CMP process control, delivering have measured more wafers than all other metrology companies combined. “

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

NVMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $70.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.37. Nova Measuring Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $72.53.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.