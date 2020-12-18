NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.11. NOW has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.91.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.28 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NOW will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in NOW by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 114,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in NOW by 589.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 102,814 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NOW by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

