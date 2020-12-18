Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) President Sells $356,790.00 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $356,790.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NUS opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $57.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 73.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 50,212 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $233,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 185.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 130,358 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 94.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.