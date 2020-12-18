Nubian Resources Ltd. (NBR.V) (CVE:NBR) Trading 10.4% Higher

Nubian Resources Ltd. (NBR.V) (CVE:NBR)’s share price traded up 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 190,628 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 91,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$27.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Nubian Resources Ltd. (NBR.V) (CVE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Nubian Resources Ltd. (NBR.V) Company Profile (CVE:NBR)

Nubian Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States, Peru, and Australia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Excelsior Springs property comprising 140 claims that covers an area of 3.5 square kilometers located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

