Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.15-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. Nucor also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.15-1.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $55.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nucor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Nucor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nucor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.27.

In related news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,617,552.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

