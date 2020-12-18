NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.55

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.55 and last traded at $77.10, with a volume of 309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti raised NV5 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on NV5 Global from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.43. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $2,126,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 158,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,210,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 16,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,186,748.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,416.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,312,000 after acquiring an additional 18,395 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,527,000 after acquiring an additional 100,460 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 344,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

