NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $625.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.84.

NVDA stock opened at $533.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $532.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.49. The company has a market capitalization of $330.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.34, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,133 shares of company stock worth $573,593 and have sold 56,938 shares worth $31,326,131. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

