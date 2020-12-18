NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $515.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $500.00 to $515.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVDA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark raised shares of NVIDIA to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $545.84.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA opened at $534.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $532.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.49. The firm has a market cap of $330.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.34, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal bought 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $498.23 per share, for a total transaction of $216,730.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,485.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,133 shares of company stock worth $573,593 and sold 56,938 shares worth $31,326,131. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.