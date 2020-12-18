NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $190.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. AlphaValue raised NXP Semiconductors to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $167.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.94.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $1,895,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,561.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

