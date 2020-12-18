Nyzo Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $715,743.00 (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. Nyzo has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $715,743.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 116,793.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.15 or 0.01289542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00134966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.78 or 0.00785655 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00183080 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00391527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00127074 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co.

Buying and Selling Nyzo

Nyzo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

