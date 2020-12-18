Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s current price.

OSH has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Truist began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NYSE:OSH traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,093. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.93. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $61.83.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,608,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,510,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,473,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,408,624 shares in the company, valued at $64,796,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock worth $67,815,500. 5.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newlight Partners LP purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at about $2,682,910,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $196,466,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at $42,691,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at $32,064,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,571,000.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

