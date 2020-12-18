Oasis Network Trading Up 9.1% This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $75.79 million and approximately $14.70 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0505 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00135207 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.00 or 0.01959930 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00094371 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000154 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002503 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

