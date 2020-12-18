Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Shares Down 5%

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)’s share price fell 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.45. 1,822,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,245,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. The company has a market cap of $75.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.79.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The energy company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 649.61% and a negative return on equity of 104.17%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ocean Power Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,327 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 34,124 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Ocean Power Technologies worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

