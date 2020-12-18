Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) in a report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OCUL. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.17.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.27. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. Analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth about $79,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter worth about $102,000. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.