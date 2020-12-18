ODEM Reaches Market Cap of $4.63 Million (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. ODEM has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $105,685.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODEM token can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ODEM has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00059054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.04 or 0.00375144 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025666 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM is a token. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The official website for ODEM is odem.io. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem.

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

