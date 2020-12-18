Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon Sells 3,752 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $971,430.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,211.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $271.37 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $273.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of -140.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.12 and a 200-day moving average of $214.70.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,020,000 after purchasing an additional 721,025 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,663,000 after purchasing an additional 410,210 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Okta by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,644,000 after buying an additional 306,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Okta by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,825,000 after buying an additional 229,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.84.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.