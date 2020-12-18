Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Charles Race Sells 1,789 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Charles Race sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $463,189.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,229.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Race also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total transaction of $11,910,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $10,560,500.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total transaction of $11,863,000.00.

Okta stock opened at $271.37 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $273.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Okta by 29.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 3.6% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 4.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.84.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

