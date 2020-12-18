Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) & Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Head to Head Survey

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) and Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Covenant Logistics Group has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Dominion Freight Line has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.8% of Covenant Logistics Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of Old Dominion Freight Line shares are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of Covenant Logistics Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Old Dominion Freight Line shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Covenant Logistics Group and Old Dominion Freight Line, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covenant Logistics Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Old Dominion Freight Line 3 5 4 0 2.08

Covenant Logistics Group presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus price target of $194.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.80%. Given Covenant Logistics Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Covenant Logistics Group is more favorable than Old Dominion Freight Line.

Profitability

This table compares Covenant Logistics Group and Old Dominion Freight Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covenant Logistics Group -1.87% 3.16% 1.22% Old Dominion Freight Line 15.87% 20.47% 15.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Covenant Logistics Group and Old Dominion Freight Line’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covenant Logistics Group $894.53 million 0.31 $8.48 million $0.61 26.57 Old Dominion Freight Line $4.11 billion 5.60 $615.52 million $5.11 38.37

Old Dominion Freight Line has higher revenue and earnings than Covenant Logistics Group. Covenant Logistics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Dominion Freight Line, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Old Dominion Freight Line beats Covenant Logistics Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services. It serves transportation companies, such as freight forwarders, less-than-truckload carriers, and third-party logistics providers; and traditional truckload customers, including manufacturers, retailers, and food and beverage shippers. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 3,154 tractors and 6,950 trailers. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. As of December 31, 2019, it owned 9,296 tractors, as well as operated 236 service and 42 maintenance centers. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, North Carolina.

