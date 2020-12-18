Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Olin from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Olin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.43.

NYSE:OLN opened at $25.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80. Olin has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,682.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $288,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

