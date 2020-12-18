OLXA (OLXA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,389.00

OLXA (CURRENCY:OLXA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. OLXA has a total market cap of $588,798.33 and $2,389.00 worth of OLXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OLXA has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. One OLXA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), EtherFlyer and Coinlim.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OLXA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00135225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.65 or 0.00782985 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00183432 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00392723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00127158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00078805 BTC.

OLXA Token Profile

OLXA’s total supply is 2,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,359,420,210 tokens. OLXA’s official Twitter account is @OlxaCoin. OLXA’s official message board is medium.com/@olxacryptoasset. The Reddit community for OLXA is /r/olxacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OLXA’s official website is www.olxacoin.com.

Buying and Selling OLXA

OLXA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Coinlim. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OLXA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OLXA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OLXA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OLXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OLXA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.