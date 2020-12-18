Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Olympus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.53.

Get Olympus alerts:

OCPNY stock opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.69. Olympus has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.