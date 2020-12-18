Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Raised to $37.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its target price upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.10.

OHI stock opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

