Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $97.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of OMCL opened at $115.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.24 and its 200-day moving average is $78.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.71 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $252,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $15,973,701.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total value of $1,580,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,899.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,335 shares of company stock worth $4,791,386. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Omnicell by 21.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,536,000 after buying an additional 52,106 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Omnicell by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lannebo Fonder AB grew its holdings in Omnicell by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

