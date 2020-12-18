ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $36.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ON. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp upgraded ON Semiconductor from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.66.

ON stock opened at $31.60 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -789.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,762 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $242,532.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,002,513 shares of company stock valued at $26,177,816. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.5% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $149,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

