Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.42

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.42 and last traded at $48.19, with a volume of 3922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.26.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -262.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 100,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $3,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 501,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,617,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Alan Koch sold 15,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $699,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,759.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,284. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $493,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $5,652,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $810,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

