Opacity Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. Opacity has a market cap of $615,128.80 and $1,063.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00134671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.17 or 0.00771144 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00182680 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00390244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00126111 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00077843 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage.

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

