OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock Price Down 7.2%

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)’s stock price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.38 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 1,290,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,540,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on OraSure Technologies in a report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

The stock has a market cap of $830.67 million, a PE ratio of -386.20 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 462,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 63,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 63,679 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,780,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

