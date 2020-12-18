Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Trading 0.4% Higher

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)’s share price rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.27. Approximately 105,534 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 82,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Organovo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Organovo alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONVO. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Organovo by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 35,743 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Organovo by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Organovo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Organovo Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.