Origin Gold Co. (OIC.V) (CVE:OIC) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

Origin Gold Co. (OIC.V) (CVE:OIC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.21. Origin Gold Co. (OIC.V) shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 1,869 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$13.09 million and a PE ratio of -10.79.

About Origin Gold Co. (OIC.V) (CVE:OIC)

Origin Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold properties in Colombia. It holds a 50% interest in the La Pantera property located in the Bolivar region, Colombia. The company was formerly known as OneCap Investment Corporation and changed its name to Origin Gold Corporation in July 2018.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Gold Co. (OIC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Gold Co. (OIC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.