Orion Protocol (ORN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.96 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Orion Protocol token can now be purchased for $2.53 or 0.00011185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $41.83 million and $6.96 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orion Protocol has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00134877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.25 or 0.00771523 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00182960 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00390286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00126234 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00078137 BTC.

Orion Protocol Token Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,560,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

