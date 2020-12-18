Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Oshkosh from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $86.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.18. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.88%.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $106,874.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oshkosh by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Oshkosh by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Oshkosh by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

