Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $111.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OSK. Bank of America upgraded Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Oshkosh from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.88.

Shares of OSK opened at $86.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.12. Oshkosh has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.18.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $106,874.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

