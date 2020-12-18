Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SEB Equities raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Outokumpu Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

OUTKY opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 0.80.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.