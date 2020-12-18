Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OSG stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,302. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $176.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 1,282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

