Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s stock price rose 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 3,104,416 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 1,101,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

OVID has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JMP Securities lowered Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovid Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

The stock has a market cap of $174.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVID. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 86.0% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,392,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after buying an additional 1,106,147 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $7,175,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $6,300,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

