Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $26.66. 2,452,472 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 2,381,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 605,247 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 523,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

