Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ORCC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Owl Rock Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Owl Rock Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owl Rock Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised Owl Rock Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Owl Rock Capital has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.48.

Owl Rock Capital stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,463. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $187.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $593,715.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,690,843 shares in the company, valued at $535,770,079.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 18.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 155,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 16,705 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 25.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 61.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 371,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 141,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

