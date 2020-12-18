Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.23

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 1977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

OXBDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Biomedica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68.

About Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF)

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

