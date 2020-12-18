PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives $90.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.71.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $584,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in PACCAR by 2.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PACCAR by 50.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCAR traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.13. 2,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,013. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.04 and its 200 day moving average is $84.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $95.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.