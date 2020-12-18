PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,013. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.28. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $584,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

