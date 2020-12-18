Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $18,586,959.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,093,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,587,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,942,365 shares of company stock worth $28,554,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,803 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,329,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACB stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $20.10. 62,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,852. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $23.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.42 and a beta of 1.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. The business had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

