Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($2.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Rich bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $700,000.00. Also, insider John P. Rooney bought 6,825 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $75,621.00. Insiders purchased 73,909 shares of company stock valued at $971,845 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,552,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,543,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,918,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,347,000.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

