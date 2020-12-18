PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) PT Raised to $60.00 at KeyCorp

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price target upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

PAGS stock opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 1.48.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.82. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $331.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.09 million. Analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 88.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,661,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

