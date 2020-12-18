Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $309.63.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW stock opened at $331.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.41. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $332.77.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.30, for a total transaction of $1,065,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,838,372.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,634 shares of company stock valued at $34,908,893. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.