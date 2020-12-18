Palomar Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Palomar in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 14th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.61.

PLMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palomar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

PLMR stock opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 0.14.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 31.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,234,000 after buying an additional 716,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 31.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,594,000 after buying an additional 315,266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 18.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,281,000 after buying an additional 96,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,350,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 22.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 580,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,766,000 after buying an additional 106,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $59,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle Antoinette Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $401,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,325,825. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

