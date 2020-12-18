Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PGRE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut Paramount Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Paramount Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Paramount Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -44.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Paramount Group has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $15.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 20,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $193,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,985.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Paramount Group by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Paramount Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55,758 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Paramount Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Paramount Group by 53.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 493,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 172,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

